Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 4:51PM MST until February 22 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and strong wind. Additional snow accumulations of 2

to 4 inches. Winds gusting over 40 mph are likely with some

locations with gusts exceeding 50 mph. Localized whiteout

conditions are still expected. Wind chills of minus 20 to minus

30 are likely in the Island Park and Kilgore areas.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and

Small.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible in

several areas. Blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. Additional or extended road closures are possible.

The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.