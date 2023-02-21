Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 4:51PM MST until February 22 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and strong wind. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 4 inches. Winds gusting over 40 mph are likely with some
locations with gusts exceeding 50 mph. Localized whiteout
conditions are still expected. Wind chills of minus 20 to minus
30 are likely in the Island Park and Kilgore areas.
* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and
Small.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible in
several areas. Blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Additional or extended road closures are possible.
The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.