Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 4:51PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow with blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except 3 to 5 inches on ridge

tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, and

Georgetown.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and snow packed road conditions.

Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Road

closures are possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.