Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 4:51PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow with blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow

accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad,

Preston, Thatcher, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan

Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and snow packed road conditions. Road

closures are possible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.