Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 4:51PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow with blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad,
Preston, Thatcher, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan
Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and snow packed road conditions. Road
closures are possible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.