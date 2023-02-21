Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 7:56PM MST until February 22 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Strong winds will produce areas of blowing and drifting
snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph overnight into Wednesday morning.
Localized whiteout conditions and road closures are possible.
Wind chills overnight between minus 20 and minus 30.
* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and
Small.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible in
several areas. Blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Road closures are possible. The cold wind chills as
low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.