Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 7:56PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles,

Montpelier, and Georgetown.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.