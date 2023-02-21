Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 7:56PM MST until February 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Gusty winds may produce additional blowing and drifting
snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph overnight into Wednesday morning.
* WHERE…Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible in
several areas. Blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Road closures are possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.