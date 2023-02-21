Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 10:49AM MST until February 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches

for high elevations. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches at lower

elevations, including Salmon. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold

wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in

hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.