Winter Weather Advisory issued February 21 at 5:09AM MST until February 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches for high elevations. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches at
lower elevations, including Salmon. Winds gusting as high as
45 mph.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold
wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.