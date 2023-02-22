Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 10:07 PM

Special Weather Statement issued February 22 at 10:07PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

A band of light snow is moving northward along I-86. Accumulations
of up to half an inch are possible. Slick roads are likely as this
snow moves through. Isolated snow showers are possible after
midnight, but additional accumulations will be little or none.

Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Lake Walcott, American Falls
Reservoir, Neeley, Goshen, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Inkom, Firth,
Rockland, Minidoka, Rose, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree,
Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Cold Water Rest Area and
Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content