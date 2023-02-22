Skip to Content
Wind Chill Advisory issued February 22 at 2:05PM MST until February 22 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93
Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

