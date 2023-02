Cold temperatures will continue but winds will be relatively light around Salmon limiting wind chill potential. Sparsely populated higher valleys to the southeast such as Gilmore Summit will remain breezy with cold wind chills overnight.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.