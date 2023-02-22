Wind Chill Advisory issued February 22 at 5:10AM MST until February 22 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.