Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 5:10 AM

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 22 at 5:10AM MST until February 22 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content