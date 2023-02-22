Wind Chill Advisory issued February 22 at 7:56PM MST until February 23 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously

cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 20 minutes.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must

travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,

stay with your vehicle.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.