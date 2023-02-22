Wind Chill Warning issued February 22 at 11:59AM MST until February 23 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Strong winds

will produce areas of blowing and drifting snow, with winds

gusting as high as 60 mph through this evening and localized

whiteout conditions and road closures. Wind chills between 20

and 45 below zero.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School,

Small, Monida pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM MST this

evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 PM this evening to

11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible in

several areas this evening. Blowing snow will significantly

reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.