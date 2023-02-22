Wind Chill Warning issued February 22 at 11:59AM MST until February 23 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow

accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting to 30 mph

through this evening with localized whiteout conditions. For

the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected.

Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE….Emigration Summit, Montpelier, St Charles, and

Georgetown.

* WHEN… For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 PM MST this

evening.For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 11

AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.