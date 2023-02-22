Skip to Content
February 23, 2023
Wind Chill Warning issued February 22 at 8:49PM MST until February 23 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and
Small.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

National Weather Service

