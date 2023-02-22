Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 11:02AM MST until February 22 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations
of 1 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts in the high
terrain. Winds gusting 55 to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Upper Green River Basin
Foothills, Upper Green River Basin and South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible as the
snow and wind combine to create reduced visibility and
drifting.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.