Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 1:50PM MST until February 22 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening
to 9 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 20 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.