Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 1:50PM MST until February 22 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow

accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this

evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening

to 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously

cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 20 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.