Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 4:53AM MST until February 22 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Strong winds will produce areas of blowing and drifting
snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph this morning. Localized
whiteout conditions and road closures are possible. Wind chills
overnight between minus 20 and minus 40.
* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School,
Small, Monida pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible in
several areas. Blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Road closures are possible. The cold wind chills
as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.