Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 4:53AM MST until February 22 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Strong winds will produce areas of blowing and drifting

snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph this morning. Localized

whiteout conditions and road closures are possible. Wind chills

overnight between minus 20 and minus 40.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School,

Small, Monida pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible in

several areas. Blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. Road closures are possible. The cold wind chills

as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin

in as little as 30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.