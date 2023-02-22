Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 4:54AM MST until February 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of
4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting 35 to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible over
passes. Widespread snow and blowing snow will significantly
reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.