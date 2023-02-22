Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 4:54AM MST until February 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of

4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible over

passes. Widespread snow and blowing snow will significantly

reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.