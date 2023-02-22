Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 4:54AM MST until February 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches. Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Widespread snow and
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.