Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 9:07AM MST until February 22 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Strong winds will produce areas of blowing and drifting

snow. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph this morning. Localized

whiteout conditions and extended road closures will persist.

Wind chills between minus 20 and minus 40 throughout the day.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School,

Small, Monida pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible in

several areas. Blowing snow will significantly reduce

visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below

zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10

minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.