Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 11:59AM MST until February 22 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph with localized whiteout

conditions.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, and Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.