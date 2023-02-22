Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 11:59AM MST until February 22 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph with localized whiteout
conditions.
* WHERE…Albion, Almo, and Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.