Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 11:59AM MST until February 22 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting to 30 mph
through this evening with localized whiteout conditions. For
the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected.
Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE….Emigration Summit, Montpelier, St Charles, and
Georgetown.
* WHEN… For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 PM MST this
evening.For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 11
AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.