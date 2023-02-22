Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 4:53AM MST until February 22 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches

for lower elevations with up to 7 inches possible for

mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, and Pomerelle mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.