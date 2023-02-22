Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 4:53AM MST until February 22 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7

inches.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Montpelier, St Charles, and

Georgetown.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.