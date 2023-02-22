Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 4:53AM MST until February 22 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Montpelier, St Charles, and
Georgetown.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

