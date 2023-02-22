Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 9:07AM MST until February 22 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3
inches for lower elevations with up to 7 inches possible for
mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, and Pomerelle mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

