Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 9:07AM MST until February 22 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3

inches for lower elevations with up to 7 inches possible for

mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, and Pomerelle mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.