today at 12:12 PM
Published 4:40 AM

Wind Chill Warning issued February 23 at 4:40AM MST until February 23 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, and St. Anthony.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

