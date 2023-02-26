Special Weather Statement issued February 26 at 2:55PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. Winds Gusting 30 to 40
mph.
* WHERE…Green River Basin and Sweetwater County.
* WHEN…Through Monday Night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will be banded, resulting in vastly
different snowfall amounts over short distances. Gusty winds
will create blowing and drifting snow and could cause
significant reductions in visibility. Local whiteout conditions
are possible at times.