Special Weather Statement issued February 26 at 7:53PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 746 PM MST, radar was showing a band of moderate snow located
over the Southeast Highlands with estimated snowfall rates of 0.5 to
1.5 inches per hour. Moderate and occasionally heavy snow is
expected to continue through the remainder of the evening
before tapering off after midnight.
Avoid unnecessary travel within the southeast mountains this evening.
If you must travel, be prepared for dangerous winter driving
conditions.
Locations impacted include…
Southern Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Preston, American Falls,
Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad, Driggs, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs,
Swan Valley, Malta, Swanlake, Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Blackfoot
Reservoir, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Felt and Oakley Reservoir.
The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in
this band of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this band of heavy snow.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.