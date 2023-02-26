Special Weather Statement issued February 26 at 7:53PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

At 746 PM MST, radar was showing a band of moderate snow located

over the Southeast Highlands with estimated snowfall rates of 0.5 to

1.5 inches per hour. Moderate and occasionally heavy snow is

expected to continue through the remainder of the evening

before tapering off after midnight.

Avoid unnecessary travel within the southeast mountains this evening.

If you must travel, be prepared for dangerous winter driving

conditions.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Preston, American Falls,

Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad, Driggs, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs,

Swan Valley, Malta, Swanlake, Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Blackfoot

Reservoir, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Felt and Oakley Reservoir.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in

this band of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving

conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through

this band of heavy snow.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.