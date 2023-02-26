Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 10:37PM MST until February 28 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches,
except 10 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Bear River Range, Big Hole Mountains and the Island
Park area including the cities of Emigration Summit, Victor,
Island Park, and Kilgore.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.