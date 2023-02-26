Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 1:14PM MST until February 28 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches with 12 to 18 inches possible in the southwest part of
the Park. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold
wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.