Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 1:14PM MST until February 28 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches with 12 to 18 inches possible in the southwest part of

the Park. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold

wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.