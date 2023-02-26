Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 1:14PM MST until February 28 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Snow accumulations of 12 to 18
inches. Locally higher amounts possible in the higher peaks.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. Heaviest snow will fall tonight
and again Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible over Salt
Pass. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.