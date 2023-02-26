Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 1:14PM MST until February 28 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Snow accumulations of 12 to 18

inches. Locally higher amounts possible along the spine of the

Tetons. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. Heaviest snow will fall tonight

and again Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible,

including over Teton and Togwotee Passes. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.