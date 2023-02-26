Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 1:42AM MST until February 27 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9

inches, except 10 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Bear River Range, Big Hole Mountains and the Island

Park area including the cities of Emigration Summit, Victor,

Island Park, and Kilgore.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing and drifting snow will likely

impact travel, some roads may temporarily become impassible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.