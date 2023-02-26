Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 1:56PM MST until February 28 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches,

except 10 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Bear River Range, Big Hole Mountains and the Island

Park area including the cities of Emigration Summit, Victor,

Island Park, and Kilgore.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing and drifting snow will likely

impact travel, some roads may temporarily become impassible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.