Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 4:32AM MST until February 27 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow and strong wind expected. Total snow

accumulations of 8 to 14 inches for most locations. 2 to 4

inches expected near Togwotee Pass. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing and drifting

snow could significantly reduce visibility and create slick road

conditions, including over Teton and Togwotee passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional snowfall is expected Monday and

Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.