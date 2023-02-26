Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 10:37PM MST until February 28 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with
locally higher amounts on ridge tops. Winds gusting as high as
45 mph producing areas of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Malta, Rockland, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot
Springs, Malad, Preston, Montpelier, Georgetown, Soda Springs,
Ashton, and Driggs.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.