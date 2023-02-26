Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 1:14PM MST until February 28 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Locally higher amounts possible near Alpine. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

