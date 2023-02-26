Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 1:42AM MST until February 27 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph producing areas of

blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Malta, Rockland, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot

Springs, Malad, Preston, Montpelier, Georgetown, Soda Springs,

Ashton, and Driggs.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.