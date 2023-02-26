Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 1:56PM MST until February 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Stanley, Ketchum, and Sun Valley above 7000 ft.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.