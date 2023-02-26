Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 1:56PM MST until February 28 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with

locally higher amounts on ridge tops. Winds gusting as high as

45 mph producing areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Malta, Rockland, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot

Springs, Malad, Preston, Montpelier, Georgetown, Soda Springs,

Ashton, and Driggs.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.