Special Weather Statement issued February 27 at 1:02PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

At 1:00 PM MST, an area of moderate to heavy snow was located just

east of Burley north to Taber moving east. The moderate to heavy

snow will continue to move east the next hour moving into our

Eastern Highlands where current winter weather advisories and

warnings are already in place.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, American Falls, Rigby,

American Falls Reservoir, Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Lorenzo, Goshen,

Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley, Aberdeen, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan and

Teton.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in

this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving

conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through

this area of heavy snow.