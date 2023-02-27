Special Weather Statement issued February 27 at 1:02PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1:00 PM MST, an area of moderate to heavy snow was located just
east of Burley north to Taber moving east. The moderate to heavy
snow will continue to move east the next hour moving into our
Eastern Highlands where current winter weather advisories and
warnings are already in place.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, American Falls, Rigby,
American Falls Reservoir, Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Lorenzo, Goshen,
Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley, Aberdeen, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan and
Teton.
The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in
this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this area of heavy snow.