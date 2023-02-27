Special Weather Statement issued February 27 at 11:36PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1132 PM MST, an area of blowing snow was located along a line
extending from 7 miles northeast of Taber to near Pocatello to near
Rockland. Movement was east at 25 mph. Lightning was also noted
along the line of snowshowers. Visibility will drop to a quarter
mile or less briefly as the line passes. Winds of 40 to 50 mph are
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs,
Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley, Iona,
Inkom, Firth, Arimo, Rose, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall Buffalo
Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge and Fort
Hall Bannock Peak.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.