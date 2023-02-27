Special Weather Statement issued February 27 at 2:41PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher
amounts where heavier bands move through. Winds Gusting 30 to
40 mph.
* WHERE…Green River Basin and Sweetwater County.
* WHEN…Through tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will be banded, resulting in vastly
different snowfall amounts over short distances. Gusty winds
will create blowing and drifting snow and could cause
significant reductions in visibility. Local whiteout conditions
are possible at times.