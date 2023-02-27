Special Weather Statement issued February 27 at 5:43AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will be banded, resulting in vastly different snowfall amounts over short distances. Gusty winds will create blowing and drifting snow and could cause significant reductions in visibility. Local whiteout conditions are possible at times.

* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher amounts where heavier bands move through. Winds Gusting 30 to 40 mph.

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.

