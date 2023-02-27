Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 1:38PM MST until February 28 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of

2 to 4 inches for Teton Valley with winds gusting as high as 45

mph. Blowing and drifting of new snow as well as existing snow

is very likely. For the Caribou Highlands snow of 4 to 8 inches

and up to 12 inches for mountain areas. Expect gusts of 30 to 35

mph bringing blowing and drifting of snow.

* WHERE…Driggs, Tetonia, Ashton, Swan Valley and Wayan.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Tuesday. Winds gradually pick up this

afternoon but winds peak 9 am to 1 pm with cold front passage

before backing off by late afternoon. Botts area will some of

the stronger winds across the area.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.