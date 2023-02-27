Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 1:38PM MST until February 28 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches for Teton Valley with winds gusting as high as 45
mph. Blowing and drifting of new snow as well as existing snow
is very likely. For the Caribou Highlands snow of 4 to 8 inches
and up to 12 inches for mountain areas. Expect gusts of 30 to 35
mph bringing blowing and drifting of snow.

* WHERE…Driggs, Tetonia, Ashton, Swan Valley and Wayan.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Tuesday. Winds gradually pick up this
afternoon but winds peak 9 am to 1 pm with cold front passage
before backing off by late afternoon. Botts area will some of
the stronger winds across the area.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

