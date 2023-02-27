Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 1:38PM MST until February 28 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches and 7 to 10 inches for mountain areas in the
Centennial Mountains/Island Park Region. Expect 7 to 10 inches
and 15 to 23 inches for mountain areas in the Bear River Range.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, especially the Bear River
Range.
* WHERE…Bear River Range, Big Hole Mountains and the Island
Park area including the cities of Emigration Summit, Victor,
Island Park, and Kilgore.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Tuesday. Winds will pick up with cold
front passage gusting to 40 mph between 9 am and 1 pm tomorrow.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.