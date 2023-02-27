Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 2:00PM MST until February 28 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of 8

to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton

and Togwotee Passes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning and evening commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.