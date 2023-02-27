Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 5:36AM MST until February 28 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Snow accumulations of 12 to 18

inches. Locally higher amounts possible in the higher peaks. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Salt Pass. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.